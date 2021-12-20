KCR Can't Preach BJP on Religious Conflicts, Says Kishan Reddy

When he has Akbaruddin Owaisi on his right and Asaduddin Owaisi on his left, who is he to criticize and lecture the Bharatiya Janata Party on religious disputes, comments BJP Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"They have made a mockery of Hindu Gods with horrible remarks and declared that if the security forces are gone for 15 minutes, they will kill 100 crore Hindus. They have made statements that are hostile to the country. When the TRS has coalitions with such parties, they have no moral right to criticize us. The Prime Minister's Kashi event is mocked by the Chief Minister. Thousands of worshippers from our state make the trek to Varanasi. I'm not sure why the CM (KCR) is upset about this," he continued.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy added that since BJP came to power in India, there have been no religious fights, blasts, or curfews. The central government is working towards a peaceful nation for all religions, a country living in harmony.

Also bringing up the paddy procurement issue, the union minister said that CM KCR is using this in order to instigate fear and rage in the farmers. This is his desperation after the Huzurabad defeat. He said that any state government has the full right to criticize the central government in case of any incompetence but instigating people and creating an environment of violence against us, is not correct.