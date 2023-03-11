Karnataka Politics:Sumalatha to Support BJP

Kannada actress and Karnataka MP Sumalatha Ambarish (59) has issued an unexpected statement. In a sudden development, she has declared her unwavering support to the BJP at the Centre.

It is noteworthy that she, who has been an independent candidate for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat for four years, has suddenly announced her support to the saffron party.

She stated that the decision was taken keeping in mind the stability that India has achieved under Modi's leadership and the reputation that the country has earned globally.

I acted independently for four years. During this time, I faced many challenges like participating in public meetings. I felt the need for support and that is why I am fully supporting the Narendra Modi government at the Centre," she told the media.

Sumalatha is a multi-lingual actress who is the wife of top Kannada actor late Ambareesh. She has acted in more than 220 films. She won the 2019 Mandya elections with a lead of more than one lakh votes.

Last month, she denied the news that she will join the BJP.

