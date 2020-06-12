GUNTUR: Endorsing the arrest of TDP MLA from Tekkali and former labour minister Atchannaidu, Andhra Pradesh State BJP unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana said that whoever indulges in corruption, action should be initiated against them.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Kanna Lakshminarayana said that there was rampant corruption that took place during the previous TDP rule. He recollected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had vowed, prior to the state Assembly elections, to take stringent action against all those who indulged in corruption.

Meanwhile, BJP official spokesperson Lakshmipathi Raja stated that the involvement of Atchannaidu in the ESI scam has been established beyond doubt and those who indulge in corruption should face the legal consequences. He also demanded recovery of the tainted money from Atchannaidu. In this context, he said that despite his hands dipped in corruption, Atchannaidu tried in the past to resort to mud-slinging even against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ESI scam. He also lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘kidnap rhetoric’ to camauflage Atchannaidu’s arrest by the ACB.

Lakshmipathi Raja stated that ACB officials gone to Atchannaidu’s residence to arrest him. The ACB has categorically stated that corruption had taken place in the form of misappropriation of ESI funds.