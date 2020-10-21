Kamal Nath Ignores Rahul Gandhi’s Comments

Congress old guard Kamal Nath, it appears, does not care even Rahul Gandhi’s word. In an incident that shows the internal confusion in the Congress Party, octogenarian former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh – Kamal Nath – dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s comments against him for calling a woman politician ‘item.

Recently, during the bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath called a Congress-turned-BJP leader and minister Imarti Devi an item. He said this in a public meeting. The BJP and several woman politician have strongly objected to this insensitive and sexist remarks. Kamal Nath later did issue an apology but the controversy continued to linger. While responding, Imarti Devi broke into tears and said this was an insult to both Dalits and women.

Realising that this comment was causing huge damage, Rahul Gandhi chipped in and said he disapproved of Kamal Nath’s comments. However, Kamal Nath said that this was Rahul Gandhi’s personal opinion and that he had already explained to him the contest in which he had said this. This is being seen as a direct retort to Rahul Gandhi’s authority

What will Rahul do now?