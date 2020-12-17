Kamal Haasan Wager Claim To MGR’s Legacy

Kamal Haasan is certainly not the first one to talk about MGR’s legacy. Many people in the past years have spoken a lot about MGR. BJP, Rajinikanth and now Kamal Haasan, everyone at some point has spoken about MGR and wagered their claims to his legacy.

In a video shared on Makkal Needhi Maiam twitter page, we can see MGR kissing Kamal Haasan on his forehead while garlanding him during an award ceremony. During his campaign at Sivakasi, Kamal Haasan shared his thoughts on this.

“I grew up on the lap of MGR, Makkal Thilagam is the asset of the people,” said Haasan. This is one of the ways to establish Makkal Needhi Maiam’s with the MG Ramachandran founded AIADMK.

Earlier superstar Rajinikanth, another actor turned politician, tried to use MGR's legacy. “I am not MGR, but can give pro-poor governance like him. When I was in hospital following a nervous breakdown, he used to call up often to inquire about my health,” said the superstar in an attempt to ascertain his relation with MGR.

In the recent week, BJP has also used MGR for their campaign. In a video made for their campaign, they put MGR along with BJP Tamil Nadu Chief L Murugan and also to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AIADMK is an ally of BJP, but they did not appreciate this video and called them out.

MGR, Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran an actor and politician was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987.