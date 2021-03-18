GUNTUR: T. Kalpalatha Reddy was elected to the State Legislative Council from Krishna-Guntur Districts Teachers Constituency in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Elections officials announced that she secured 50 percent of the votes. Kalpalatha secured 1,032 votes in the first round and was leading against her rivals. She got 6,153 votes beating Bodu Nageswara Rao in the second round of preferential counting, which ended on Wednesday night.

Speaking on this occasion, Kalpalatha thanked the teachers, lecturers, and professors who voted for her. She said that she would try to solve the problems of the teachers. She extended special thanks to the female teachers and nowhere did they make her feel that she was an outsider she stated.

A total of 19 candidates contested for the MLC seat and 12,554 exercised their right to vote.