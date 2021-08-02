ANANTAPUR: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Kadiri MLA allegedly abused Municipal Officials who had come to remove some illegal structures there.

Not only did he threaten the officials from conducting their duties he is also said to have used abusive and obscene language while threatening them. As per details Kadiri municipal officials on Monday had come to make markings on certain structures for the removal of encroachments from the college circle to the lake in Kadiri.

After getting to know about the matter, Kandikunta Venkata Prasad rushed there and attempted to stop the municipal officials. Not only did he abusive the officers, but he also

threatened to come to the office and beat them.

This is not the first time that the TDP leader was accused of offensive and violent behavior, he was accused of flouting disaster management rules while infringing hospital works in the region.

