Jyothula Nehru Resigns As TDP Vice-President

Former East Godavari District Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Nehru resigned as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state vice-president in protest against the party's decision to refrain from competing in the upcoming MPTC/ZPTC elections which are scheduled to be held on April 8.

Jyothula was protesting over TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu's decision to boycott the MPTC and ZPTC elections in the State scheduled to be held on April 8 by tendering his resignation.

Jyothula however, has made it clear that he will not be quitting the party anytime soon. He also informed that though he has resigned from the post of vice-president he would continue in his capacity of a party in charge of the Jaggampeta constituency in East Godavari district. And that he will continue to take his part in the Telugu Desam Party activities.

Talking to the media, Jyothula said that while competing in the elections winning and losing is part and parcel of politics. "One must be prepared for anything and move forward," he said. Jyothula also said that the decision of the party to stay away from contesting the elections at the present juncture was regrettable. He stated that he did not want to play a key role in state politics related to the party and resigned from his post due to this.

Meanwhile, Kakinada Telugu Desam Party parliamentary in-charge Jyothula Naveen, shared that he was not aware of his father's resignation. He added that many party activists also have been contacting him through phone, and are trying to enquire about the resignation of his father.

The Telugu Desam Party cadre and many other party leaders were, however, very shocked to know the decision taken by Jyothula Nehru. They also mentioned that Jyothula Nehru resigning from the post at the moment when new opportunities are around the corner is regrettable.