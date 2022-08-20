Jungkook Only K Pop Soloist to be Nominated at MTV Video Music Awards

BTS Golden Maknae Jungkook is multi-talented and there is literally nothing he can't do. He has achieved several milestones in his singing career.

After announcing a hiatus, the BTS members started making their own songs and also collaborative songs. Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s song Left and Right has broken many records so far.

And now, Jungkook is the First & Only K-Pop Soloist to be nominated at the MTV Video Music Awards in the category of "Song of Summer" 2022.

Fans have gone on a tweeting spree and started trending ‘Congratulation Jungkook, So Proud of You’ on social media platforms.