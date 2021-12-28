Issue Job Notifications For Group 1 Posts, Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Attacking the governing TRS on the topic of jobs, Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned on Monday that if notice for job recruitment is not given by January next year, the assembly session will be halted.

At a protest held by him over the issue, Kumar said, "If you don’t issue a notification by January, the CM should remember that BJP activists will stall the assembly session to be held by you."

He criticised the TRS administration for, among other things, failing to issue notification for Group-1 jobs even once in the previous seven years. He questioned, "What has a separate Telangana been created for, if not to provide jobs?" Sanjay Kumar is ready for an open debate with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on numerous development concerns, according to Tarun Chugh, the BJP's in charge of party affairs in the state.

Also Read: Owaisi Demands Arrest of Those Who Called For Genocide of Muslims

He said the BJP is prepared to provide an account of the NDA government's rule at the Centre for the previous seven years, and the TRS should do the same.

T Srinivas Yadav, the State Animal Husbandry Minister, replied, saying a white paper on the number of jobs generated in the country by the NDA administration at the Centre should be issued.