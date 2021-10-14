India Tough Talk: Amit Shah Warns of Surgical Strikes Against Pakistan

Union home minister Amit Shah warned Islamabad on Thursday that there was a time when talks were held when India's border was attacked. But now, India responds appropriately to terrorist attacks, the home minister said in Goa, recalling the 2016 surgical strike.

"The surgical strike led by Prime Minister Modi and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was a significant step forward. We sent out a message that no one is allowed to cross India's borders. There was a time for discussions, but now is the time to repay "Shah said this while remembering Goa's Manohar Parrikar's contribution as defence minister.

"When terrorists attacked Poonch, India responded appropriately with a surgical strike. "That signalled the start of a new chapter when India stated that it would respond in the same way," added Amit Shah.

The message from the home minister comes at a time when terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir have increased and many people have been killed in recent days. The rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan is being viewed as a catalyst for terrorist activity around the world, and India has issued stern warnings on international platforms.

In response to the Uri terrorist attack, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control on September 29, 2016.