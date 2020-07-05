HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday criticized Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to contain coronavirus pandemic in the state. He said that it is unfortunate to have such a Chief Minister for the state.

Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy issued a statement in this regard. He said that the state government should learn from neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh and Delhi government as they are battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He questioned the Chief Minister, "Has not the government failed in battling the virus as our state has done one lakh COVID-19 tests while the Andhra Pradesh government has done more than 10 lakh COVID-19 tests in the state?"

He also asked, "Where has all the donations received by the state to fight against the dreaded coronavirus gone?"

"Intellectuals, academicians, and people of the state should observe the attitude of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. KCR had gone to his farmhouse as the staff working in Pragathi Bhavan were infected with the virus," he stated.

He also demanded the government to provide proper treatment to COVID-19 patients and also include COVID-19 treatment under Arogyasri.