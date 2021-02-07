I Will Continue As CM, Confirms KCR; Dismisses Rumours About Health

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS party Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, confirmed that he would continue as the CM and said that he was hale and healthy, putting to rest the rumours fuelling speculations that he might hand over the mantle to his son IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking during the TRS party State Executive Committee meeting which was convened at the Telangana Bhavan on Sunday he clarified that he would continue as the CM. In a stern note, he also warned his members not spread any such rumours further or make statements to that effect.

The meeting chaired by KCR was organised to discuss various organisational issues, including appointment of party committees from village to state level and membership renewal and the GHMC mayor and deputy mayor candidatures names.

In the meeting that was held for more than two and half hours, at the beginning of the meeting itself he spoke about him continuing as the Chief Minister. He instructed party members not to discuss the issue about Chief Minister Post further and not make any such statements in public and focus on spreading awareness about the welfare schemes promulgated by the TRS government henceforth.

He also warned them to not cross lines and if necessary would take action against those who defied the rule. He also told the party members not to make any controversial statements in the media about any national topics like Ayodhya temple.

Speaking further, he said that the TRS party would continue its run as the ruling party in the State and would win the upcoming MLC and Nagarjuna Sagar by polls.

He asserted that there was no competition for the TRS and asked the members to further strengthen the party. A party membership drive was to be convened on the 12th of this month and he said that the party leaders should focus on increasing the party members across the State, he said.

KCR also instructed that all the TRS corporators who won the GHMC polls recently should convene at the Telangana Bhavan on the 11th of this month.

About the election of the posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, he said that it would be a last minute decision and the names of the TRS candidates would be kept in a sealed envelope and shared only the GHMC council meets. KCR said that he would soon participate in a huge public rally and tour the State. Party Working President Mr. KT Rama Rao, State Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Corporation Chairman, ZDP Chairpersons, Municipal Mayors, DCCB Presidents, DCMS Presidents, and State Committee members attended the meeting.