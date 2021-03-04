I Challenge Bandi Sanjay To Bring ITIR To Telangana: KTR

TRS Working President KTR has given a fitting response to the open letter written by BJP State President Bandi Sanjay on ITIR. KTR said that the BJP should apologize to the people of Telangana for its failure to get ITIR to Hyderabad. He stated that the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay is unaware of the fact that Union IT and Electronics Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's statement in the Parliament that the ITIR scheme has been shelved in the country and this shows his ignorance.

KTR told that ITIR has not gone ahead even in Bengaluru though it's the same party that runs the government in the centre and Karnataka. “Apart from Hyderabad, the ITIR project was sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, and Karnataka but has not seen any development in any of these states. Is the TRS government responsible for no development there too?" KTR asked mockingly.

He asked that they will provide all the letters written to the Union Government since 2014 and also the Detailed Project Report of ITIR to Mr Bandi Sanjay. Does he have the power to get ITIR to Hyderabad? If the Telangana BJP has any sincerity towards bringing ITIR to Hyderabad, they should make the Union Government announce it, KTR said.

He fired on Bandi Sanjay for writing a letter that is misleading the people of the state. “Bandi Sanjay’s letter is full of lies. He wrote the letter to gain publicity through media coverage,” KTR said. I challenge Bandi Sanjay to either bring ITIR or a project equivalent to ITIR to Hyderabad. BJP has disappointed the youth of Telangana who have been waiting for ITIR to become a reality, he added.

