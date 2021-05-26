Huzurabad: Few TRS Leaders Support Etela Rajender

Even as the BJP is said to be conducting parleys with the ousted Huzurubad BC leader and MLA Etela Rajender through its senior leaders', confusion still prevails over his political future. While some say he's is aligning with the BJP, others say that he might contest as an independent. In all this, there is a segment of TRS leaders in many villages who continue to show allegiance to Etela in the constituency.

Hanuman Temple Committee Chairman Akula Sadanandam, TRS senior leaders Ramesh Gowd and MPT Sudhir condemned the decision to sack Rajender from the Telangana Cabinet They said that Eetala had played a key role in the movement for the separate statehood for Telangana. Speaking at a press conference organized at Sairupa Kalyana Mandapam on Tuesday, they said that the credit for developing the Huzurabad constituency goes to Eetala only. They stated that along with them and the people of the constituency would support Etela Rajender. The meeting was attended by TRS leaders, Pothula Sanjeev, Raparthi Siva, BR Goud, Goskala Chandu, Koluguri Devaiah, Guduri Mahender Reddy, Murad Hussain, Rajkumar and Sandeep.

On Monday followers of the Etela group burst crackers in support of the BC leader at Elbaka in Veenavanka mandal. They expressed their angst over the Sarpanch Kotireddy Kantareddy and ZPTC Mada Vanamala for pledging their support to the TRS in the presence of Minister Gangula Kamalakar. They claimed until yesterday, both of them had supported Etela and now they had changed their allegiance within a day. Community leaders Rajaram, Mada Gautam Reddy, Rajkumar Yadav, Raju, Ponnala Anil, Sampath and others participated in the program to show their support to Etela Rajendar.

