Huzurabad: All eyes are on the political developments taking place in the Huzurabad constituency after the resignation of former health minister and TRS leader Etela Rajender in the State of Telangana.

With the by-elections inevitable in the Huzurabad constituency, the major parties including the ruling TRS, Congress, and BJP are already going out of their way in wooing voters and are moving ahead with counter-strategies. This includes major leaders from the region jumping within the three parties. Etela joined BJP, Padi Koushik from the Congress joined TRS, and several leaders from the ruling party are shifting parties based on the strength in the region.

Etela has already started meeting the people of the constituency under the name of Praja Deevena Padayatra. In this context, a key development took place in Huzurabad. He is said to have had a secret meeting with former MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and AP Jithender Reddy at Gudur on Tuesday. The half-hour secret negotiations in the car have become a talking point among political circles. With these parleys between these leaders, it is becoming quite interesting to see what was said in the wake of the Huzurabad by-election.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy earlier met former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy at his residence which again sent a tizzy in the political circles. However, Konda Vishweshwar denied any political move and stated that Revanth was a close friend who called to greet him. This was also shared on Twitter. Meanwhile, Vishweshwar Reddy and Jithender Reddy are said to be secretly negotiating with Etela Rajender.

Jithender Reddy stated that this meeting was said to be an effort to bring everyone on the same platform with an objective to defeat K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), he clarified.

On Wednesday, former Congress leader from Huzurabad, Padi Koushik Reddy formally joined the TRS with his followers amidst much fanfare. The whole city turned pink with Flexi banners and party flags posted across major areas. Koushik along with hundreds of followers went to Telangana Bhavan and donned the pink scarf in the presence of TRS Chief KCR.

