Huzurabad Bypolls: Will TRS Choose Gellu Srinivas Yadav?

HUZURABAD BYPOLLS: The ruling TRS party has not yet finalized the candidate for the upcoming bypolls , but as per sources the main frontrunner among the aspirants seems to be TRS Vidyarthi Vibhagam (TRSV) president Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

It is reported that the TRS is also considering former TPCC organising secretary Swargam Ravi, former IAS officer Muddasani Purushotham Reddy (brother of former Minister late Muddasani Damodar Reddy), BC Commission member Vakulabharan Krishnamohan Rao, L Ramana, TRS leader Ponganti Mallya and IT entrepreneur Pakala Srikanth Reddy among others, but the name of Gellu Srinivas seems to be the expected choice. The party leadership will take a final call only after checking the background and the strength of the candidate.

The party leadership is also keen on picking up a young leader who can represent the party and Gellu Srinivas Yadav seems to have more chances over others. Gellu Srinivas Yadav from Himmatnagar village in Veenavanka mandal from the Huzurabad region is a well-known BC leader, student leader, and Telangana activist who actively participates in TRS rallies.

Padi Koushik Reddy who also hails from Veenavanka village, who recently joined the TRS party from the Congress is out of the race after he was promised an MLC post under the Governor’s Quota, things became clear that the BC candidate would be fielded.

Educated at Osmania University, Hyderabad, Gellu has been a key figure in the Telangana movement since 2001. He along with Bonthu Rammohan, then TRSV state president, along with Errolla Srinivas and Balka Suman took part in several agitations. More than a hundred cases were registered against him during the Telangana movement for which he also spent time in prison. He is known to have played a key role in the Manukota incident. He is currently continuing as the TRSV state president. According to opinion polls, Gellu Srinivas, a member of the Yadava community, would be the best bet to stand against Etela Rajender who claims to be a BC Leader. As per sources in the TRS party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao might consider his candidature. Srinivas is also known to be very close to KT Rama Rao.

There are rumours that CM KCR might probably announce the TRS candidate for the Huzurababd bypolls on the 16th of this month during the launch of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Salapally, Huzurabad.

