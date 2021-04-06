AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney has requested the government to declare a day off on polling day (April 8) so that the people of the state can exercise their right to vote in the upcoming Mandal and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC/ZPTC) elections. The district collectors were asked to declare holiday on April 7 and 8 for all public buildings, educational institutional buildings and other buildings in the areas that are to be used for conducting polls.

As per Government orders, it authorised district collectors to declare holiday on April 8 in areas notified for polling under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 and also authorised them to declare paid holiday to the employees and workers working in shops and establishments located in polling areas under AP Shops and Establishments Act, 1988.

April 8 will be declared a holiday for public and private undertakings and firms to make it possible for the employees to cast their vote. AP Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued orders declaring holiday for local government offices, schools and institutions.

Collectors have been directed to take steps to ensure that all the rules are strictly enforced at the polling places. A Government Order was issued to facilitate the use of government vehicles for the conduct of the election procedure.

Political parties must take permission to hold public meetings. It has been clarified that only those who have applied in advance will be allowed to hold meetings at the same place and time.

Government personnel on polling duty were warned not to work in support of any political party under any circumstances, or else strict action would be taken. It was clarified that it is the responsibility of the District Collectors to convey the directions of the Election Commission to the authorities.

Since the ink mark on the index finger placed during the panchayat elections has not yet faded, the election authorities have directed poll officials to ink the little finger of the left hand during the MPTC/ZPTC elections.

All liquor shops will remain closed during the period of 48 hours before the polling time.

The MPTC/ZPTC polls will commence at 7 AM in the morning and continue until 5 PM in the evening. If necessary re-poll will be held on April 9 and counting of votes will take place on April 10 as per the election notification schedule.

