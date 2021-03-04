Hindupur Public No-show For MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna's Roadshow Leaves Him Fuming

ANANTAPUR: Hindupur TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna had a bitter experience during a campaign trip in his Assembly Constituency on Wednesday ahead of the municipal elections. Usually when the actor visits Hindupur he is followed by hoards of people and fans there. However, this time around the TDP MLA faced a no-show from people during a roadshow campaign which left him fuming at the poor response.

Turning impatient with the lack of response from the public Balakrishna had no choice but to return home.This was the same fate at the recently concluded panchayat elections where the TDP-backed candidates fared badly in the polls. He faced a backlash in Hindupur constituency where the YSRCP supporters won 30 of the 38 seats during the Gram panchayat elections.

Also Read: Panchayat Polls 2021: TDP MLA Balakrishna's Humiliating Defeat In Hindupur