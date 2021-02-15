Graduate MLC Polls: Uttam Wants Congress To Field Tribal Candidate

TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy held MLC constituency-wise election preparatory meetings with the respective heads of party starting from Mandal to State level. He asked the party cadre to prepare an effective strategy to win the upcoming graduate MLC elections. He said people should vote for their Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate MLC candidate Ramulu Naik as Congress had given the ticket to a tribal leader to ensure social justice.

He advised the party cadre to expose the double standards of the ruling parties in State and Centre. TRS government has deceived every section of people in the State and BJP has been doing politics in the name of religion, he said. TRS is trying to win with the ill-gotten money, hence Congress cadre must fight hard to emerge victoriously, he added.

“The PRC report revealed that 1.9 lakh posts are vacant in the State. KCR also deceived youth with the promise of providing unemployment allowance,” Uttam advised the party cadre to raise these issues during the election campaign.

Asking partymen to create awareness among voters, Uttam said, “BJP never spoke for Telangana. The BJP-led Central government also deceived the State on entitlements such as setting up Kazipet Coach Factory, Bayyaram Steel Factory, and Tribal University.”

