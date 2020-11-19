God Knows Where's The Chaiwala Now: KCR On Modi

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced a no-holds barred war against the BJP government at the Centre for its anti-people, anti-farmer, and anti-labour policies. KCR stated that Hyderabad would be the epicenter for the fight against the non-NDA parties. The Telangana CM went on to tell the TRS MPs MLAs and MLCs that he would hold a meeting with various opposition party leaders of non-NDA across the country in the second week of December in Hyderabad.

“I have already met the Chief Minister of West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee), Kerala (Pinarayi Vijayan), Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal), Odisha (Naveen Patnaik), DMK leader MK Stalin, former UP Chief Ministers and presidents of Samajwadi Party and BSP, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawathi, respectively, NCP president Sharad Pawar, former Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal, the Left parties and others. We decided to work together on the issue of fighting against the policies pursued by the BJP across the country. A meeting with all these leaders will be convened in Hyderabad in the second week of December where we will discuss a plan of action to take forward the movement across the country,” he said, adding: “We will stand by farmers, workers and the poor who are suffering due to the Centre’s policies.”

KCR raised questions over disinvestment proposals related to public sector units, LIC, and privatisation of Railways.

"God knows where the 'chaiwala' has gone. The person who said he sold tea is now selling the railway station... What is the necessity to privatise railways that provide employment to lakhs and serve crores of people?" he asked.

“When they are in a difficult situation, and particularly during elections, they rake up public sentiments by bringing in Pakistan, Kashmir, and Pulwama for political gains. They also resort to divisive politics by creating religious unrest. They advertise themselves as champions fighting in the borders but fail to restrict China on various fronts," asked KCR

KCR was addressing the party meeting on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections scheduled for December 1, said his party would stand by the personnel of central PSUs like Railways, LIC, BHEL, BSNL, and NTPC and asked them to support those who raise their voice for them in the city polls.

“It’s sheer injustice to farmers. The Centre is also being unfair towards employees of various public sector companies through disinvestment. Attempts to gain political mileage by raking up religious sentiments will not do any good to the country,” he said.

Rao said the Modi government has not given even a rupee towards assistance for victims of recent heavy rains and floods in the city.