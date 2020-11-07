VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy wrote to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) seeking action against GITAM Deemed to be University for fudging data to secure ranks in order to woo students.

In an 11-page detailed letter to the NIRF officials, the YSRCP leader said that the GITAM had manipulated data and submitted incorrect data for NIRF rankings and secured 71st rank this year. He also mentioned that there were variations in the data submitted to the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020, which was highly unethical.

He requested the NIFR officials for a re-verification of the data and if found true to debar GITAM from participating in future ranking surveys.

On Friday, Vijayasai Reddy wrote to the AICTE seeking action against GITAM for violating regulations set by AICTE and UGC concerning the land used for building the campus.