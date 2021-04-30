HYDERABAD: The by-elections for the Lingojiguda ward under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits commenced at 7AM on Friday amidst strict COVID-19 protocols. Around 57 polling stations have been set up in the ward,where more than 47, 379 people are enrolled as electors in the Lingojiguda ward. As per reports in Telangana Today, 6,164 people cast their votes by 11 AM, which was at 12.52 polling percentage.

The polls were necessitated following the sudden death of BJP corporator-Akula Ramesh Goud, who had won during the GHMC elections held in December 2020.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) had decided against contesting the Lingojiguda ward by-elections after an appeal made by the BJP who in a delegation led by former MLC N Ramachander Rao met TRS working president KT Rama Rao requesting to refrain from contesting on humanitarian grounds. Akula Ramesh Goud's son was fielded as the BJP candidate.

The votes will be counted at Victoria Memorial Home School, Kothapet and the results will be announced on May 3.

