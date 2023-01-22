General Elections: These 2 Parties Vying For Hat trick Win

HYDERABAD: With general elections due this year, 2023 is crucial for the TRS which is now the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the state of Telangana, and the year 2024 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national front. Both these parties are vying for a hat trick win and have already started their campaigning in various places.

Interestingly the political war between the BRS and BJP has reached a pinnacle with political dramas and hostilities witnessed over the past few months, which included the poaching of MLAs, followed by the IT raids by the Central agencies on the BRS and affiliated leaders. This apart from the mudslinging in public rallies and the war of words in the even larger social media arena has picked up pace. Vindictive politics seems to be the current game and it remains to be seen which party wins the hearts of the people in 2023 and 2024 and rule for the next five years.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has predicted that by 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go home and that they (BRS and non BJP parties) will go to Delhi, he announced while addressing the first public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) held in Khammam recently.Three sitting Chief Ministers - Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Bhagwant Mann of Punjab werein attendance. He was joined by CPI's D Raja and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

The BRS party will become the only political party in the South if it comes to power for a third time. The BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has plans to take his federal front at the National level and dethrone the BJP at the centre with his slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar, Kisaan Sarkar’ against the Saffron party.

The BJP meanwhile is making all efforts to make inroads into the State of Telangana and routing for the ‘Double Engine Sarkar’ formula for development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a grand roadshow ahead of the BJP National meeting to set the ball rolling ahead for nine state elections due in the coming months. Ravi Shankar Prasad - shortly after the conclusion of the mega roadshow - held a presser where he gave details of party chief JP Nadda's address. "2023 is an important year for us, JP Nadda ji told us at the meeting. This year, we have to fight elections in nine states while the Lok Sabha polls are due next year. The party members have been told that we have to win all nine state elections," Ravi Shankar Prasad said. So if all goes well the Saffron party aims to secure a third straight term in the Lok Sabha elections next year apart from the win all nine state elections.

