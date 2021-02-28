Gattu Vaman Rao Shocking Comments On Manthani MLA Sridhar Babu In Old Audio: Phone Call Viral

PEDDAPALLI: An old audio conversation between slain advocate Gattu Vaman Rao and another person has surfaced on social media on Sunday, where he has made shocking comments on the Congress leader and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu. The statements made by Gattu Vaman Rao about Sridhar Babu in the phone call have gone viral, creating a sensation in the Manthani region in Telangana.

In the conversation, the lawyer is heard saying that Sridhar Babu had insulted him, chose to not wish him during a function, and was a man who lacked morals. The other man also says that Sridhar has no morals and we all know it.

Vamn Rao is heard saying that he was away from Duddilla Sripada Rao ( Sridhar's father) since 20 years and would not encourage or be part of the family. He is also said that Sridhar came to his house and begged him not to contest in the elections, as it would make things difficult for him and the MLA position that he enjoyed was because of him giving him the benefit, he is heard saying. The lawyer is heard saying that he would ensure that Sridhar would not win the elections again.

The other person is heard telling Vaman Rao that there were many people who suffered because of Congress leader Sridhar Babu and that Vaman Rao would be there to protect them. The man is also heard saying that he had many followers who believed in him.

This audio which was recorded many months ago, has recently come out after the advocate and his wife Nagamani were murdered has become a topic of discussion in the Manthani political circles and the state of affairs in the region between the TRS and Congress sympathisers.

Interestingly MLA D Sridhar Babu was seen at the funeral of the advocate alomg with the local Congress leaders and was seen speaking to the lawyers family in Gunjapadugu village.

It may be recollected that D Sridhar Babu was present in the delegation of Congress leaders led by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy who had met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Friday morning. They had submitted a memorandum seeking a fair probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the murder of the advocate couple, as they had no faith in the local police investigation into the case.

Sridhar Babu said that the murder of lawyer couple from the village of Gunjapadugu was most unfortunate. He stated that the couple has filed a case in the court over the lockup death of a dalit named Seelam Rangayya but the local police commissioner showed no interest. With the controversy related to the Ramalayam temple lands and two three other incidents there is a chance of the whole case investigation fizzling away, he said. KTR talks about the use of technology on the rise, but why was no data collected as per that cell tower, Sridhar Babu questioned.

The advocate couple were stabbed to death in broad daylight in Peddapalli district on February 17. Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani were practicing lawyers at the Telangana High Court, were heading home from Manthani after court work when they were waylaid by two men who hacked them to death near Kalvacherla village of Ramagiri Mandal in Peddapalli. The brutal attack was witnessed by people who were passing by. Onlookers had shot the hacking of the advocate from far off and one video of the lawyer answering questions by an onlooker proved to be an official testimony by the man dying. During his last moments, Vaman Rao named a TRS leader Kunta Srinivas as being responsible for the attack when an onlooker shot a video of him as he was lying on the road after the attack.

Gattu Kishan Rao the advocate's father had also filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking a direction to the state government to transfer the probe to the CBI.

In his petition he alleged that his son and daughter-in-law were killed by the accused who were in collusion with TRS leaders and police officials as the couple was questioning the illegal activities by TRS leader Putta Madhukar, who was also the zilla parishad chairman in Manthani mandal. Nagamani had filed an election petition challenging the election of Putta Madhu in Karimnagar court and also brought to light the lock-up death of a dalit named Silam Rangiah, who had information regarding the sand and mining mafia in Manthani.

