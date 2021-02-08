Gadikota Family Holds Sway In Rayachoti With Four MLAs

KADAPA: In a rare distinction in the state of Andhra Pradesh four MLAs from the same family were elected from Suddamalla village in Ramapuram mandal in YSR Kadapa district.

YSRCP MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy is the fourth person to be elected as an MLA for four consecutive terms and is currently the Chief Whip of the Government.

Gadikota Ramasubba Reddy (1978–1983) of Suddamalla village first served as Lakkireddypalli MLA. He was followed by his son Gadikota Dwarakanath Reddy who served as an MLA from 1994–1999. Later, his relative Mohan Reddy represented Lakkireddypalle as an MLA between 2004–09.

G Mohan Reddy (1971 to 1981) was elected twice as the Sarpanch of Suddamalla village and the President of Lakkireddypalli Samithi from 1981–86. With Lakkireddipalli merging with Rayachoti in 2009 during the reorganising of the constituencies after the Delimitation Act, Gadikota Mohan Reddy's son Gadikota Srikanth Reddy contested from Rayachoti seat in 2009 as a Congress candidate and won. Srikanth Reddy has secured a firm foothold in the political history of Rayachoti when he won the by-elections contesting as a YSRCP candidate in 2012 and the general elections in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

Also Read: Sibling Rivalry Comes To Fore In AP Panchayat Elections 2021