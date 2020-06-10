AMARAVATI: In a major set back to TDP in Prakasam district, party senior leader and former minister Siddha Raghava Rao along with his son have joined YSRCP in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Wednesday.

Rao after joining the party said that he is looking forward to work with YS Jagan and also said that the chief minister has been implementing many welfare schemes throughout the year which benefits the poor and underprivileged families in the state.

He also hoped that CM YS Jagan creates an unchangeable mark in ruling the state.

Earlier, Rao held Environment, Forests, Science, and Technology and Transport, Roads & Buildings portfolios in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet.

State Ministers Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh, and Vellampally Srinivas were present at the event.

Earlier in the day, TDP MLA from Chirala, Karanam Balaram stated that MLA's and senior leaders from TDP are likely to join YSRCP. He also said that the TDP leaders are in touch with YSRCP senior leaders.

