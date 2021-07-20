AMARAVATI: Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Ex MLA from Guntur East ,Mohammad Ziauddin officially joined the YSR Congress Party on Tuesday, in the presence of the YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party office in Tadepalli. A two-time MLA from Guntur East, he also served as chairman of Andhra Pradesh state minorities commission

Mohammad Ziauddin resigned from the party in protest against the style of functioning of its leader N Chandrababu Naidu. Ziauddin, who is the brother of former TDP MP Lal Jan Basha wrote a letter to the TDP chief in May this year, stating that he was disgusted with the way the latter was playing politics in the name of caste, religion, and region.

Mohammad Mustafa Shaik, Guntur-East MLA , MLC Lella Appi Reddy, and other leaders were present during the event. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally put the YSRCP scarf on the minority leader and welcomed him into the party fold.

Earlier another key leader from Vizianagaram and former TDP MLA Sobha Hymavathi resigned from the party on Saturday. Sobha a former MLA from the Srungavarapukota constituency, also served as the president of the TDP Women’s wing. She is said to have sent her resignation letter to the party's national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

