Forget About Etela... Focus On Dalit Bandhu, KCR Tells Huzurabad Local Leader

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), stated the state government told an ex-MPTC member from the Huzurabad constituency that Etela Rajender was a ‘small person’ and was not capable and told him to ignore him.

The Dalit Bandhu which will be held on July 26th will be attended by 427 Dalit representatives from Huzurabad constituency. As part of this, KCR had called on phone Illandakunta Mandal, Tanugula village MPTC Vasala Nirosha's husband Ramaswamy, and requested to him to be part of the scheme. KCR had made the above statements during his conversation with Ramaswamy.

The former MPTC member while speaking to KCR said that he was working at the field level since 2001 Sir. But Etela Rajender‌ never acknowledged him and he was set aside in many matters on several occasions. Despite that, he said that he was working with confidence due to his faith in KCR leadership. He told the Chief Minister that he was denied an MPTC ticket in the year and he went ahead and contested as an independent and won. After which he never met the former Health Minister. Ramaswamy said that Vinod Kumar and Paripati Ravinder Reddy were like gods for him.

While answering the MPTC member, KCR told him to forget about Etela and requested him to come to Pragathi Bhavan for the Dalit Bandhu Awareness meeting on Monday. The Dalit Bandhu scheme was a prestigious mission that would give out a message to the world and let us make it a grand success, he told the leader.

The government is prepared to spend between Rs80,000 and Rs1 lakh crore on the Telangana Dalit Bandhu project, which will be implemented across the state. KCR stated that the scheme, which would be phased in, will be available to all qualified individuals, with priority given to those who have no assets.

The Chief Minister was speaking with Dalit leaders, intellectuals, elected representatives, and activists from Huzurabad who had come to Pragathi Bhavan to express their gratitude for his appointment of Banda Srinivas as Chairman of the Telangana State Scheduled Castes Development Corporation Limited.

