The TDP Telangana Unit President L Ramana is likely to join the TRS anytime soon. Rumours are that he was given the assurance of an MLC post, prompting him to quit the TDP and join the TRS party.

Last year, TDP Telangana leaders staged protests over L Ramana's leadership in September. They had written to the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking a change of leadership of the Telangana party. They alleged that only one person has been in the presidency for the last seven years and that the party's presence in the state was a matter of concern and demanded that he be replaced. After these developments, Ramana was lying low and was in talks with the TRS and was likely to switch loyalties.

Telangana TDP office in Hyderabad which was once abuzz with activity now wears a deserted look after many leaders deserted the party, including ministers and politburo members. Few leaders like Ramana stayed back. There is information that Ramana was in talks with Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar from where he hails from.

Lgandula Ramana was a two time MLA and MP from Karimnagar and also worked as a Handlooms minister in Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet, in united Andhra Pradesh. He has been continuing to serve as the TDP president in Telangana even after the bifurcation of the state. On June 3, six MLC posts in the MLA quota fell vacant. It is learnt that Ramana might be given an MLC offer as part of the TRS Party's strategy to get a hold in the Karimnagar district.

Also Read: TRS Devises New Poll Strategy to Retain Huzurabad Post Etela Exit