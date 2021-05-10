YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy took to Twitter to slam Opposition Leader and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu's attitude, especially during these trying times of the second wave of COVID pandemic.

The YSRCP MP said that Chandrababu has a problem with everyone. '' The State Government, the police, the machinery, the people and now his own party men too. The fact remains that Chandrababu himself is the biggest problem. Minus him, there shall be no problem in the process of peace, development and welfare, ''he tweeted on Monday

The YSRCP MP said that the State Government under the direction of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was setting up Oxygen Plants in 49 Hospitals at a cost of Rs. 309 Crore within 3 months to meet the growing demand for medical oxygen in the state due to corona second wave, he said.

Vijayasai Reddy said that even as the neighbouring states are praising YS Jagan's initiatives to include treatment of Coronavirus in the Arogyasri health scheme, Chandrababu and his Yellow Media are unable to digest this fact. ''He goes on to telephone Chief Ministers of other States and laments about this to them which is why he is called the T ''dirtiest politician in the world'','' he scoffed.

Using his power Chandrababu has amassed wealth from two acres to two lakh crores and has left the state high and dry. After his defeat in the elections and out of sheer vengeance against the same people, he now continues his conspiracies to damage the State's reputation. '' How ungrateful you are Chandrababu,'' Vijayasai Reddy tweeted.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that Chandrababu has become a big virus for the state, who can go to any extent of wrongdoings for the sake of politics. As the Leader of the Opposition, instead of suggesting better practices to the government, he is indeed creating unrest in the state. Speaking in regard to vaccination, the Minister dared TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to provide vaccines as one of the manufacturers Bharat Biotech belongs to one of his close aides and the government is ready to pay Rs 1,600 crore.

