NEW DELHI: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday submitted another petition to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking his intervention over the disqualification of YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju from Narsapuram constituency and cancellation of his parliamentary membership.

The petition stated that despite several petitions filed in the past 11 months by the party to the Lok Sabha Speaker, no action was taken to disqualify the rebel MP, who they stated in the petition was ineligible to act as an MP of the Naraspuram constituency and the people were suffering due to this.

The petition which was signed by Rajya Sabha MP and YSRCP Parliamentary Leader V Vijayasai Reddy urged the Speaker to take action against the MP. The YSRCP MP stated that a fresh petition would be submitted for the disqualification and cited a Supreme Court ruling agsint the inordinate delay to take action in the case- K Megha Chandra Singh Vs Hon’ble Speaker of Manipur Assembly, where a three-month time frame was set for disposing such petitions related to disqwalification.

Earlier the YSRCP Chief Whip and Rajahmmudry MP Margani Bharath submitted a petition to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking to cancel Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju’s membership from the Parliament as the political conduct of Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju attracts the provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Anti-Defection Law.

It may be recollected that the rebel MP was arrested by the AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on sedition charges. The MP later moved the Supreme Court for bail and was granted Conditional bail with the Supreme Court giving 10 days time for the MP to submit sureties with the CID court.

