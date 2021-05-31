Etela, Ravinder In Delhi To Meet BJP Prez JP Nadda Today

Huzurabad MLA Etela Rajender who reached Delhi on Sunday evening accompanied by former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy has become the talking point in the political circles in Karimnagar district. The former Telangana Minister's visit to the national capital has gained political significance amid news that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the reports, Etela Rajender is likely to meet the BJP high command on Monday. Reports are that he will be camping in the capital for two days. BJP sources said that Etela would meet BJP National President JP Nadda tomorrow at 11 am.

News is that Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay is also reaching New Delhi as part of the talks. After Delhi visit, the former Minister is likely to reveal his political plan. Former MP Vivek, who was instrumental in negotiating with the ousted TRS leader for joining the BJP, is also in Delhi. MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy would also join Rajender and Ravinder Reddy, while they meet top BJP functionaries. It is speculated that the Etela would probably officially join the Saffron Party on June 2 which also happens to be Telangana Formation Day.

The affair of former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy in the ruling TRS party joining hands with Etela and joining him in Delhi has also raised eyebrows. It is understood that Ravinder Reddy, will follow Etela's path. A strong leader in the Yellareddy constituency, Ravinder had successfully contested and won 2004, 2009, 2010, and 2014 elections as a TRS candidate.

In the 2018 elections, however, Jajala Surender, who contested from the Congress party, defeated him. Surender later joined the TRS. After this, Ravinder Reddy's prominence in the party gradually decreased and lost favour with the TRS high command.

Telangana State politics have taken a different turn after the TRS government sacked the ministers who had worked together during the Telangana movement Ever since Ravinder Reddy has been associated with Etela. He is also seen conducting talks with leaders and his followers in the constituency close to him. During such talks with leaders of various parties and community leaders, Ravinder Reddy is reportedly pressuring them to join the BJP.

