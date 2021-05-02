Etela Case: Telangana Congress Leader Demands CBI Probe

Congress Leader Kaushik Reddy has said that former Minister Etela Rajender be removed from the cabinet post and sent to prison. He also demanded a CBI inquiry on Etela on Saturday.

Kaushik Reddy pointed out that the preliminary inquiry conducted by Medak Collector had revealed that the assigned lands were allocated to poor farmers by the government had been grabbed by the Minister.

Also read: With Limited COVID Test Kits, Telangana Restricts Testing at PHCs

He alleged that Etela Rajender, who hails from Kamalapur village in Warangal Urban district, once had only two acres of land but now owns hundreds of acres. He said that in the 2004 election affidavit, Etela declared that he owns 20-30 acres of land, however, in the 2018 election affidavit, the Minister made it 69 acres.

"Now, Etela claims to be the owner of nearly 170- 180 acres," the Congress leader added. He asserted that Rajender should be arrested immediately for a smooth probe