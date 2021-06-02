Entire Credit of Telangana Formation Goes to Sonia Gandhi: Uttam Asserts

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday made it clear that the entire credit of the formation of Telangana State goes to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He was addressing the party leaders and workers on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day at Gandhi Bhavan. Uttam Kumar Reddy unfurled the national flag on this occasion to celebrate formation day.

“I thank AICC president Sonia Gandhi for granting statehood to Telangana on behalf of all the people of Telangana,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said. He said Congress has made sacrifices to make the six and half decades dream of the people of Telangana for their own state a reality.

He said that Sonia Gandhi has recognized the aspirations of the people of Telangana and also the six and half decades-long fight for statehood. She was moved by the sacrifice of lives for Telangana by many and granted statehood to Telangana.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao for his misrule, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Chief Minister does not have the courage to question the central government on its failure in implementing the promises made to Telangana in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He said that the BJP government at the Centre has failed to implement the promises which have been made in the AP Reorganisation Act made in 2014.

He said that the establishment of Steel Factory at Bayyaram, Coach Factory at Kazipet, Tribal University and others have been promised in the APRA. However, in the last seven years, the BJP did not bother to implement these promises. At the same time, Telangana Rashtra Samithi which has been ruling the state for the past seven years also failed to achieve the promises. TRS has failed to bring pressure on the BJP to keep the words on the promises made in APRA.

Criticising the seven years ruling of TRS in the state, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the ruling party failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state. He said that the state has been ruled by TRS much against the wishes of the people of Telangana.

He said that the BJP government at the Centre and the TRS government at the state have miserably failed in handling the situation arising out of the spread of the Covid Pandemic in the state. He alleged that the state government has totally failed in providing the required medical infrastructure in the state to face the Covid Pandemic in the past 15 months.

“The Chief Minister behaved like Emperor Nero who was fiddling when Rome was burning. The Chief Minister failed to respond in time to take measures to control the spread of the disease, providing treatment to patients at free of cost and in controlling the private hospital from looting the people,” he said.

Questioning the state government for not providing free treatment to Covid patients in the state, the PCC president reminded that Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments have taken steps to provide free treatment to their subjects. Though the state Congress has demanded the state government to provide treatment at free of cost to Covid patients, there was no response, he lamented.

Speaking on the failures of TRS government, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that ruling party did not bother to implement its own promises in the past seven years. He said that the unemployed were cheated by the government by not filling the vacant posts.

“The Chief Minister promised two and half years back that he would give a monthly allowance to the unemployed. But the promise was not kept so far. Similarly, many other promises being made by TRS were not kept,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Charging the state government for rampant corruption, he said that the corruption has reached the peak in the past seven years. TRS leaders have earned thousands of crores of rupees through illegal means and became super-rich in the past seven years.

He called upon the party cadre to work hard to bring the party to power in the Assembly elections going to be held in 2023. He urged them to work in unity to bring the party to power in the state.

PCC former presidents Ponnala Laxmaiah, V Hanumantha Rao, AICC secretary Madhu Yaski, former union minister Balaram Naik, former CLP leader in Council Shabbir Ali, party leaders Anjan Kumar Yadav, Nerella Sarada, B Kishan, Nagesh Mudiraj, Kumar Rao, Mahesh Goud, Srikanth, Mettu Sai and others participated in the programme.

