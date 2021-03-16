NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday released the schedule for the Tirupati Lok Sabha, Nagarjunasagar Assembly By-Polls which will be held on April 17.

The Elections Commission issued the notification for the by polls in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka which will be held on April 17.

The EC also announced that by polls to two parliamentary seats each of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and 14 Assembly Constituencies in various States including Telangana would be held.

List of States where the By-polls will be held.

The by polls were necessitated following the death of sitting MLAs, MPs.

The last date for nominations is 30th of March.

Check out the Notification Schedule below:

Tirupati Lok Sabha seat fell vacant due to the death of YSR Congress MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao in September last due to COVID. The bypoll for Nagarjunasagar constituency was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah of the ruling TRS party.