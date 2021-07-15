EAM Writes to South Africa on Indians' Safety After Violence Escalates

As the situation is becoming worse in South Africa following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma, the concern for the safety of those living there has become a major matter. Officials from India and South Africa talked about this.

Many Indians living in South Africa and those of Indian origin expressed their concern regarding their safety. The people wrote to Indian officials and made a call for help. India is taking this matter very seriously as violence has increased over the past few days. The Indian EAM also had a talk about this with the South African EAM.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar recently had a conversation with South African EAM Dr. Naledi Pandor. They went over the details regarding Indians staying there and their safety. The EAM assured that their country is doing everything in its power to get things back to normal. That is the topmost priority. Jaishankar and Pandor had a good talk.

“Appreciate the conversation with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor today. She assured that her government was doing its utmost to enforce law and order. Early restoration of normalcy and peace was the overriding priority,” wrote Jaishankar in a tweet.

What is happening in South Africa?

Former President Jacob Zuma, 79, is accused of allowing the robbery of state funds during his nearly nine-year tenure in government, which ended in a disaster in February 2018 when he was driven out by the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

In response to rising pressure, he established an inquiry committee, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, before leaving office. He only gave one testimony, in July 2019, before staging a walkout and accusing Zondo of bias a few days later.

He then declined multiple requests to appear, citing medical reasons and preparation for a new corruption trial in certain cases. She gave Zuma five days to turn himself up to the police in Johannesburg or Nkandla, a small town in the southeastern Kwa-Zulu Natal region where he lives.

South Africa's top court handed Jacob Zuma, a 15-month prison sentence on June 30 for "egregious" contempt of court after he refused to appear before graft investigators. Following his arrest, there has been unrest in South Africa. People are rioting and many have resorted to violence. Many important populated areas in the country are facing a harsh situation now.