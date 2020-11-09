HYDERABAD: Arrangements have been made for the counting of votes polled in the Dubbaka Assembly constituency by-election, which will be taken up on Tuesday. As per reports, there was an 82 per cent recorded turnout on the polling day on November 3.

Tight security measures have been put in place for the counting of votes, with the Siddipet police having made elaborate arrangements to ensure things go smoothly. It is reported that around 500 policemen have been deployed to oversee security arrangements.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy due to health problems in August this year. His widow Solipeta Sujatha was the ruling party's choice. The elections witnessed a three-cornered contest involving the ruling TRS and opposition BJP and Congress. Though 20 others are also in the fray, the contest is mainly between TRS, Congress and the BJP. While the Congress fielded Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, who jumped ship from TRS just ahead of the by poll, the BJP had nominated M Raghunandan Rao, who lost from here in the 2018 Assembly elections.