DNA of All Indians Same Irrespective of Religion: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ghaziabad: While speaking at an event, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that all Indians are the same, we have the same DNA. He urged everyone to not think negative as all religions are safe in India.

Bhagwat said that Muslims must not be bound by the notion that they are not safe in India. This fear should not be there. There is this fear among people that Islam is unsafe in India. I am telling you to not be worried as everyone is safe here, said the RSS chief while addressing Muslim Rashtriya Manchevent on Sunday. The theme of the event was “Hindustani First, Hindustan First”.

During his talk, Bhagwat also shared that a person should not be seen differently based on his/her religion. How they worship and who they worship should not be something that concerns a person. Worship does not come in between.

He added that Muslims should not be under the fear or tension that Islam is not safe in India as we all live together in one country. We all are part of India and are called Indians. A country can only thrive when everyone stands in unity. Nationalism is important for development. A good talk between people from different religions can help resolve issues.

Under Democracy, it is not about one religion. All religions are equal, every person is the same. We are Indians and that comes first, Mr Bhagwat said.