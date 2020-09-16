Despite Alliance, BJP, Jana Sena Are Still Like Water, Oil

That BJP and Jana Sena are partners is no brainer. The BJP leaders met Pawan Kalyan many times and Pawan himself is making lot of gestures that indicate that he is with the BJP in Andhra Pradesh. But, this fact is yet to sink in among the party workers of both the parties at the ground level.

Take for instance Vizag. Vizag was one district where the Jana Sena performed creditably well. Though it failed to win any seat, at least four candidates, including Pawan Kalyan, JD Lakshminarayana,got a very good number of votes. They stood second in the electoral contest. The BJP too had an MP and an MLA in the past.

Yet, the leaders and the cadre of the two parties are not working together. They are not even addressing the press conferences together. Even on the same issue and even when they have the same opinion, the leaders of the two parties are not sharing the stage. Even during the protests against the Simhachalam land scam, these leaders are not being seen together.

As a matter of fact, the Jana Sena activities are almost a zilch. Citing Corona lockdown, the party has not organised even a single programme so far. Not even online programmes are being organised by the Jana Sena.

Isn’t it time that the two parties, which are in an electoral alliance, plan to work together?