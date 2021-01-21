Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud Congratulates Future Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Telangana Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud made interesting remarks at a meeting with the Secunderabad Railway Workers Conference, indicating that IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) would likely be the next Chief Minister of Telangana.

What was more noteworthy was that he made these statements in the presence of KTR who was present at the meeting on Wednesday.

Padma Rao while speaking at the inaugural function of the newly constructed South Central Railway Employees' Union Divisional Office in Secunderabad, wished

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Rao wished the future CM KTR on behalf of the workers and the Telangana Legislative Assembly. He also expressed hope that KTR would be the next Chief Minister.

This is not the first time that some ruling TRS party leaders have spoken in public about making KTR , son of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the CM. Earlier ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy stated that KTR had all the qualifications to become the Chief Minister.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender had also made remarks during a campaign that KTR was going to become the CM soon. "KTR is set to become the CM soon. The swearing-in ceremony is also said to have been finalized during a meeting with senior members. He said, "If the need for change arises, Chief Minister KCR will himself hand over the reins to KTR. He also opined that there is no harm in the CM changing at this time.

A TRS MLA on Wednesday spoke in favour of making the party's Working President and minister K T Rama Rao the Chief Minister. TRS MLA Shakil Aamir Mohammed told TV channels that in his personal opinion it would be great if KCR gave a chance to young leader KTR to become the next CM, a view shared by some of his friends well.

There has been some talk in the past few days about KT Rama Rao who is the minister for industries, municipal administration and IT taking over the reins from KCR, who may give up his chair for his son in the coming months.