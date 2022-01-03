HYDERABAD: The Karimnagar district court on Monday rejected the bail petition of BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and four others, and sent them to judicial remand for 14 days, following his arrest on Monday.

MP Bandi Sanjay whose planned protest was foiled for alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines was arrested on various charges, including violation of relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant, police said.

One of the sections he was arrested under includes Section 333 of IPC (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) which is non-bailable and triable by a sessions court and was produced before a local court on Monday afternoon.

The Karimnagar MP was taken into custody on Sunday night when he planned to undertake a 'jagarana' protest, a night vigil, in solidarity with teachers and other government employees against the Telangana state government's Order (number 317).

There was no official request for permission to the planned protest and the gathering of the party workers was against the guidelines issued by the Central and state governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19, police had said.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy was quick to react over the arrest of Bandi Sanjay and the attitude of the TRS Government. Should people should not question the Government's acts, he asked while condemning the autocratic rule of the TRS. " Does not the Disaster Management Act apply to KCR’s family? Is this the manner in which a Member of Parliament treated," Kishan Reddy questioned. The atrocious behavior by the police in breaking open the BJP party office is highly condemnable, the Minister alleged in a press meet held in New Delhi.

