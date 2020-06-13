Congress Leaders Arrested, 'Jala Deeksha' Foiled

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police on Saturday made preventive arrests of state Congress Leaders to foil their 'Godavari Jala Deeksha' agitation, called to highlight the alleged corruption involved in the execution of pending irrigation projects on the Godavari river.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy, TPCC working president J Kusum Kumar and AICC Secretary Ch Vamshichand Reddy were placed under house arrest in Hyderabad. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka who was on his way to Dummugudem Project in Bhadrachalam was placed under house arrest at Wyra in Khammam. Police also arrested Congress leader V Hanmantha Rao and former MLC Ramulu Naik while they were going to visit the Dummugudem project.

Police arrested a few of the leaders late in the night while on their way to the project sites and some leaders were not allowed to come outside of their house as a large number of police forces were stationed at their residences.

MLC T. Jeevan Reddy was arrested in Jagityal on his way to Tummidi Hatti in erstwhile Adilabad district while TPCC general secretary H. Venugopal Rao was arrested at Ramagundam.

Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah was arrested while he was going to the Seetharama project while Mulugu MLA Seethakka was placed under house arrest in Mulugu, preempting her from going ahead with her visit to the Devadula project.

Former CLP leader K Jana Reddy, Bhongir MP Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy, Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Congress Working President Ponnam Prabhakar were among the leaders who have been put under house arrest thus preventing them from visiting the irrigation projects.