Pulivendula-The Unbreakable YSR Bastion Since 1978

YSR Kadapa:Many milestones have been achieved and records broken in the history of Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district since the late chief minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy entered politics. The late Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy has gone down in history as the undefeated leader of Pulivendula in the Rayalaseema, and this is because of the late leader and his family being involved with development of the welfare of the people in the region starting from his father the late YS Raja Reddy. The legacy now continues with Dr YSR's son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In all the elections that have taken place since 1978, the people of the region have been supporting the YS family. Whether it is the MP, MLA, or any other election it is considered the YSR bastion a record which till date, remains unbroken.

In 2011, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy won by an overwhelming majority of over 5.40 lakh, winning the MP seat which made the Delhi Congress high command in Delhi awestruck. In a mutual give and take the people in the region support the family in every election, and the YSR family as they are popularly known as, continue their unflinching dedication to support the people of whom they see as their own family.

This support was seen in the recently concluded panchayat elections in the State where the YSRCP-backed candidates won all the seats in the Pulivendula constituency represented by State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They expressed their love in the form of votes to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy along with Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy. In particular, the ground work and campaigning conducted by Pulivendula constituency in-charge YS Bhaskar Reddy, Tondoor constituency in-charge YS Madhu Reddy, Chakrayapeta constituency in-charge YS Kondareddy, Lingala and Simhadripuram constituencies in-charge Narreddy Sivaprakash Reddy since the notification of the election were issued have also yielded good results.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy also focused on the panchayat elections which resulted in 108 candidates winning.

The Pulivendula constituency has seven mandals -- Pulivendula, Vemula, Lingala, Simhadripuram, Thoduru, Chakraypeta and Vempalli.

Six gram panchayats in Pulivendula mandal, of which five saw unanimous elections.

There were unanimous elections in 90 panchayats.

In the remaining 18 panchayats, YSRCP supporters won the polls in the last phase of the elections on February 21.

In Vemula, 13 out of the total 16 panchayats saw unanimous elections while polling was held for the remaining three, which was won by the YSRCP, backed candidates.

In the 15 panchayats in Thondur and 16 in Chakrayapet saw unanimous elections.

In Simhadripuram, out of 20 panchayats, 12 saw unanimous elections while polls were held for 8 panchayats, all of which were bagged by YSRCP supporters.

In Vempalli, out of the 17 panchayats, 16 saw unanimous elections and one panchayat - Velamavaripalle elections were not conducted.

The panchayat elections once again proved that the support for the YSRCP and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here has clearly not diminished.