VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday, announced the date for the elections to the Municipal and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh would be held on March 10.

As per the SEC notification, the counting of votes polled in the elections to 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities and nagar panchayats would be taken up on March 14.

The election process that was stalled at scrutiny level of nominations in March 2020 will continue from withdrawal.

Withdrawal process will start on March 2 and candidates can withdraw nominations till 3pm on March 3 and the final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

List Of Municipal Corporations

List of Municpalities/Nagar Panchayats

The SEC as per its notification to continue the election process from the stage of ‘Withdrawal of Candidature’ in respect of (12) Municipal Corporations and (75) Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats.

The election schedule notified is indicated below.