CHITTOOR: Opposition Telugu Desam Party Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who as of now been making statements through the media favouring his party, has now decided to go into the people in a bid to increase visibility among them and boost the sagging morale of his party cadre.

In a bid to malign the YSRCP government the TDP Chief in a recent incident tried to portray that there was a power cut in the State. For that, he is said to have ordered a village committee in his home turf of Kuppam that a candlelight protest be conducted there to protest against the power cuts.

As there was no power cut in the place, he is said to have called the Santhipuram Sub Station officials and lied to them stating that there was an accident and asking them to stop the electricity supply for some time. This however had caused great inconvenience to the people of Kuppam.

YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy brought this to the fore through his social media handle- Twitter. He questioned Chandrababu as to how would he be able to enter Kuppam and trouble people by playing such cheap tricks.

కరెంటు పోరు పేరుతో కొవ్వొత్తుల ప్రదర్శన చేయాలని కుప్పంలోని ఒక గ్రామ కమిటీకి ఆర్డర్ వేశాడు బాబు. కరెంటేమో పోవడం లేదు. ఏదో ప్రమాదం జరిగిందని శాంతిపురం సబ్ స్టేషన్ కు ఫోన్ చేసి కరెంటు నిలిపివేయించారు. చీపు ట్రిక్కులతో ప్రజలను అవస్థలు పెడుతూ మళ్లీ ఏమొహం పెట్టుకుని వెళ్తారు బాబూ? — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) May 3, 2022

