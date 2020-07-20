HYDERABAD: In a humiliating development for the Telugu Desam Party, one of its leaders caused flutters by staging a protest right in front of the party chief and former chief minister N Chandrabababu Naidu here on Monday, accusing the latter of ignoring him. Venkateswara Rao, a TDP leader from the city, resorted to a sit-in protest to express his anguish over the way he is being neglected by the TDP chief.

Making some sensational claims, Rao accused Chandrababu Naidu of using him for his convenience for over 30 years before ditching and dumping him out of the reckoning.



Venkateswara Rao had in the past unsuccessfully contested as a TDP candidate for the Jubilee Hills corporator post. Rao alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is not even giving time to discuss his problems with the later. Fed up with the TDP chief’s ‘use and throw’ attitude, he came down to the former CM’s house here and squatted right in front of it.

Since the time he lost his corporator election, he was being repeatedly ignored and shunned by Nara Lokesh and Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged that he was even threatened by a TDP leader from Visakhapatnam. Even after he reported this matter, Naidu did not take any action and instead kept on ignoring him, Rao said.

He also says that he had repeatedly tried to contact Nara Lokesh through messages but didn't receive any response from him. Blurting out his frustration and anger over the ill-treatment being meted out to him, he said that Chandrababu always followed the principle of ‘use and throw’ in his political career.