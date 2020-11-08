AMARAVATI: Close short after the US Presidential Elections were declared, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy took to Twitter to trade barbs against the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday.

The former chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Joe Biden on becoming the US President-elect.

"Heartiest congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden on his decisive victory! Wishing you every success in office," tweeted Naidu.

In his usual imitable style, the YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader mocked the TDP Chief by stating that when one says that Joe Biden succeeded in the elections because of his (Naidu's) advice, the senior leader would get angry. However, the way he talks is just like that. Vijayasai Reddy stated that if anyone wins, or if people praise someone or something, the TDP leader is quick to take credit for it, no matter what as if it were because of him.

He does not realise that he is making a laughing stock of himself while doing so, he tweeted in Telugu.

Check out the Tweet in Telugu here: