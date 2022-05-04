Chandrababu Naidu 'Bus Yatra' After August, Lokesh To Follow on Cycle?

The Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to reach out to the public and embark on a bus yatra. With elections only two years away, Chandrababu has been mulling the idea of reaching out to the public and it seems that he would only take up these public rallies once the summer season ends and the weather is more comfortable. However, the party leaders are in the dilemma of whether his son and TDP National Secretary Nara Lokesh should accompany him or engage in a separate trip.

Over the past few weeks, Lokesh has been quite vocal about various issues and at one point he tried to take the party completely into his own hands. He has been conducting tours, and reviews in the districts himself in a bid to boost the morale of the party cadre.

Sources say that Chandrababu's bus yatra is almost confirmed and the TDP Chief has decided to tour the Assembly constituencies after August this year. Lokesh said that he would also organize a ‘ bicycle yatra’ and it is learned that Chandrababu agreed to that. Meanwhile, party seniors are reluctant to accompany Lokesh. It is being discussed that the party will not benefit from his visit and that Chandrababu should be the face of the party in the media and in the public eye. Senior leaders have advised that Lokesh should refrain from simultaneously joining his father in the rallies.

It needs to be seen whether Lokesh would stay back or take up the rallies alongside his father once the TDP officials prepare the route map and prepare the action plan. However, whether the father and son decide to go solo or together is creating confusion in the party cadre.

