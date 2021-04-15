Chandrababu Has Given Up On Tirupati Bypolls: Pedireddy

TIRUPATI: Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said TDP has conceded defeat and BJP has been trying to get more votes than NOTA in Tirupati bypoll.

Speaking to media at PLR Convention here on Thursday, the Minister said he had challenged Chandrababu Naidu that YSRCP MPs would resign in case the party loses in Tirupati and TDP MPs should quit otherwise and there is no response from Naidu and added that Naidu and Nara Lokesh doesn't have guts to reply for the challenge.

He said Naidu has played the drama of stone pelting, but no evidence was found in CCTV footage and TDP activist Akula Venkatesh said it was not stone, but shirt he threw on him. It is unfortunate that Naidu is trying to gain sympathy and get votes through the stone pelting show. Mentioning Nara Lokesh's drama challenging the Chief Minister to promise at Alipiri regarding YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, the Minister said both the father and son duo has no courage to seek votes in Tirupati bypoll and has been diverting people's attention.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working with welfare and development as his agenda in the state and YSRCP has been seeking the votes in the by-election explaining the same. The Minister demanded Naidu to give an explanation on the video that went viral where TDP State President Atchennaidu spoke against the party and Nara Lokesh and said there is no confidence in the leadership of Naidu and Nara Lokesh among TDP leaders.

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented more welfare schemes and development works in the last 22 months compared to 14 years of governance of Naidu and urged the people of Tirupathi parliamentary constituency to vote for Dr Gurumoorthy and make him win with a thumping majority.

